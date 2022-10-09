x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Andrew Zimmern's 'Wild Game Kitchen' premieres Sept. 19

Minnesota's own celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has been busy cooking up a new series that demystifies cooking wild food.

More Videos

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has a new TV show coming out this month on the Outdoor Channel. 

"Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen" is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. CST.   

According to the show's website,"a lifelong outdoorsman and chef, Andrew Zimmern demystifies cooking wild food over an open fire, creating delicious and easy meals, while sharing tips for sourcing, butchering and preparing game meat and fish."

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out