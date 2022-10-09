Andrew Zimmern's 'Wild Game Kitchen' premieres Sept. 19

Minnesota's own celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has been busy cooking up a new series that demystifies cooking wild food.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has a new TV show coming out this month on the Outdoor Channel.

"Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen" is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. CST.

According to the show's website,"a lifelong outdoorsman and chef, Andrew Zimmern demystifies cooking wild food over an open fire, creating delicious and easy meals, while sharing tips for sourcing, butchering and preparing game meat and fish."

