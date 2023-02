Mary Beth Santor Obermeyer's book, "When Winter Came," is based on her grandfather's account of the 1918 pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A new book is out that shows the commonalities between the COVID pandemic and the 1918 flu pandemic.

Mary Beth Santor Obermeyer's book, When Winter Came, is based on her grandfather's account of the 1918 pandemic.

Santor Obermeyer joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss her family stories and her years of research for the book.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: