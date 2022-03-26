Backyard tech with Steve Greenberg

MINNEAPOLIS — As the weather warms up, many people are itching to get outside.
Steve Greenberg, the host of YouTube's Gadget Game Show "What the Heck is That?" and our KARE 11 Saturday tech friend, has a few gadgets to make your backyard feel like paradise this summer.
Here are the gadgets and links he talked about during a visit this Saturday if you want more info,
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent / www.Thermacell.com
- TimberTech / https://www.timbertech.com
- Solar Deck Post Lantern / www.Hammacher.com
- Wine Bottle Light / www.Hammacher.com
- O’Bright LED Table Lamp / www.amazon.com
- Colsen Fire Pit / https://colsenfirepits.com
