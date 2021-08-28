Biologist gives 'Loon Lessons' with new book

The book, published through the University of Minnesota Press, is based on nearly 30 years of research on the Common Loon.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota's state bird has a new book.

James Paruk, a professor of biology at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, has been studying Common Loons across North America for the past 28 years.

His new book, "Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver," is published through the University of Minnesota Press. Paruk said this book will be the first detailed scientific account of the Common Loon in more than 30 years.

Paruk visited KARE 11 Saturday to talk about his book, and tell some of his favorite stories about his research.

His research has focused on the birds' behavior, both in the summer on their breeding grounds, but also in the winter, on their non-breeding grounds. In addition, he has investigated the effects of exposure to marine oil spills have on their overall health and body condition.