Brit's Pub in Minneapolis celebrating Coronation Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Brit's Pub is celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with an early opening Saturday morning.

The downtown Minneapolis bar will open its doors at the "crack" of 4:30 a.m.

You must have a $5 ticket for entry, and the Coronation is expected to start around 5 a.m. The ticket will include a N/A Bucks Fizz, which is a U.K. mimosa, according to Brit's website.

There will be a special breakfast menu as well as tea, coffee and non-alcoholic drinks.

Free parking is available in Brit's lot off 11th Street.

The ceremony will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 guests will attend. They include members of the royal family and representatives from more than 200 countries. First Lady Jill Biden will be there to represent the U.S.

Charles will be the 10th monarch to be crowned since America declared independence in 1776. No U.S. president has ever attended a British coronation, according to NBC News.

