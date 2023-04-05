Brit's Pub in Minneapolis celebrating Coronation Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Brit's Pub is celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with an early opening Saturday morning.
The downtown Minneapolis bar will open its doors at the "crack" of 4:30 a.m.
You must have a $5 ticket for entry, and the Coronation is expected to start around 5 a.m. The ticket will include a N/A Bucks Fizz, which is a U.K. mimosa, according to Brit's website.
There will be a special breakfast menu as well as tea, coffee and non-alcoholic drinks.
Free parking is available in Brit's lot off 11th Street.
The ceremony will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.
More than 2,000 guests will attend. They include members of the royal family and representatives from more than 200 countries. First Lady Jill Biden will be there to represent the U.S.
Charles will be the 10th monarch to be crowned since America declared independence in 1776. No U.S. president has ever attended a British coronation, according to NBC News.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.