Brunch at Thr3 Jack

Check out the new brunch menu at Thr3 Jack, which includes breakfast nachos.

Located in the heart of Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood, Thr3 Jack has a lot to offer. The sports bar offers game day viewing parties, food, drinks and six best-in-class golf simulators. It also offers a new brunch menu.

Brunch is now available at Thr3 Jack Saturday's from 11am-2pm and Sunday’s from 11am-3pm.

One enticing new item on the menu is breakfast nachos. Chips are topped with eggs, bacon, sweet corn chow chow, jack cheese and a cilantro lime crema.

Other brunch items include baked stuffed French toast and a chorizo burrito. Thr3 Jack's full menu is available for dine in or take out and they also have a heated patio.