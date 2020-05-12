Here's a list of online activities to help you celebrate the holiday season.

This holiday season may look different from those of the past, but there's still plenty of fun to be had. Many traditional events are going virtual this year.

2020 St. Paul European Christmas Market- The virtual Christmas Market 2020 will take place from Nov. 1-Dec. 24 online. Check out its social media pages and website to start your Christmas shopping early and save some dates for the fun virtual entertainment schedule. Local vendors and entertainment will include Storytime with Santa on Sundays Dec 6, 13, 20 and Thursday Dec. 24, featuring the reading of "’Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Excelsior’s Christkindlmarkt is online again this weekend Dec. 5 & 6 10a.m.-3p.m. each day. Register online at ExcelsiorChristmas.com. You can also register for the upcoming Breakfast with Father Christmas, on Dec. 10, 12, 17 and 19.

Holidazzle, normally held in Minneapolis' Loring Park, is online-only this year due to COVID-19. The next Holidazzle Show will air weekly the next two Thursdays: Dec. 10 and 17 featuring Santa, entertainment, local foods and retail, favorite sports figures and more. Xfinity customers, say “Minneapolis Holidazzle” into your Xfinity X1 remote to find The Holidazzle Show on YouTube.

Mall of America is offering a virtual Santa experience this year. People can virtually tour Santa's Candy Cane Institute.

It's a virtual guided and interactive experience in which people will help Santa and his elves find the true meaning of the holiday season and use their findings to make each year merrier!

Admission to the Candy Cane Institute includes an elf guided video and interactive experience through the research institute, including a visit with Santa.

Those interested in visiting The Candy Cane Institute must register for the virtual visit. It's $20 per family for 10 minutes, and timeslots are limited. You can make reservations now through Dec. 24 online at mallofamerica.com.

The Minnesota Orchestra performs holiday favorites, while storyteller Kevin Kling, and local poets and writers share what coming together means to them in these unprecedented times. Friday, Dec. 18 8 p.m. Stream it at www.minnesotaorchestra.org.

Trans Siberian Concert livestream concert is also Friday night Dec. 18. An access ticket is $30 at TSOLivestream.com.

The Ordway is offering a Virtually Celtic Christmas on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50. Sounds of Blackness, “The Night Before Christmas - in Concert” starts Saturday, Dec. 19 and will stream on demand at www.ordway.org.

The Guthrie Theater's performance of A Christmas Carol is also online-only this year. It'll stream on-demand from Dec.19 to Dec. 31. The stream is free for K-12 students and $10 for everyone else. Educators and administrators can register online or email groups@guthrietheater.org.

Chanhassen Dinner Theaters and Mick Sterling Productions will present "An Andy and Bing Christmas” a special one-hour televised broadcast free gift to community during a Christmas season that looks a little different this year. Gather with your family to watch on Christmas Day at 4 p.m. and view from Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ YouTube and Facebook channels.