Setting up your dog for obedience success

"Learning a skill and applying them in the real world setting requires a different approach," said Augusta Dog Training owner and Director of Training Kathryn Newman

EDINA, Minn. — Adding a new pup to the family can be an exciting time, but it's also important you're prepared to train your new pooch to behave.

"Learning a skill and applying them in the real world setting requires a different approach," said Augusta Dog Training owner and director of training Kathryn Newman. "Practice how you will play. (There will be) lots of mistakes as you start to transition the skills. This generally demoralizes and frustrates owners and they give up. Recognize it is an important part of the process and embrace it. Don’t avoid these challenging situations, otherwise your dog will never improve."

Newman offered these four tips to be prepared while keeping in mind that transitioning dogs will make mistakes:

1. Set your dog up for success by having a plan.

2. Be geared up so you can correct behaviors effectively and in a timely manner

3. Use space to achieve success. With major triggers such as other dogs or guests, perform your sit/stays further away. If you need to call your dog, call sooner when your dog is closer to you or farther away from the trigger.

4. Know when you are in over your head: The trigger might be just too much for that stage, what is your plan

