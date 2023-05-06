Finding help for a problem gambling

Gambling can be a slippery slope and lead to all kinds of problems for people who become addicted.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's Mental Health Awareness Month and the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling (MNAPG) is bringing attention to help people become aware of this addiction and how to seek help.

Approximately 2 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to meet the criteria for pathological gambling, according to the MNAPG.

Susan Sheridan Tucker, Executive Director of MNAPG, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss this important topic.

MNAPG offers these common signs that might indicate a gambling addiction:

Increased frequency of gambling activity.

Gambling for significantly longer periods of time than originally planned.

Boasting about wins, but never talking about losses.

Lying about how money is spent.

Turning to other excesses to relieve gambling stress (alcohol, sleep, video games, etc.)

MNAPG is a resource for people to seek help. Sheridan Tucker notes four ways to take action if someone is struggling with a gambling problem:

Seek advice from a financial planner or attorney.

If you're in a safe relationship, start the conversation.

Connect with GamAnon, a peer support group for families who have been harmed.

Seek emotional support.

Consider blocking gaming sites and apps with Gamban or Betblocker apps. MNAPG offers free subscriptions to those in need.

Those seeking can find more help by calling the Minnesota Helpline at 1-800-333-4673.

