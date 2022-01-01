How kids can benefit from setting goals entering 2022

Laura Davis, with College Nannies and Sitters, explains what types of goals children can set and how it benefits them in the future.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many adults set goals and resolutions for themselves as they ring in the new year, it can also be a good time to teach children about their own goals.

Laura Davis, with College Nannies and Sitters, explains what types of goals children can set and how it benefits them in the future.

According to Davis, when kids set goals, the learn how to think about their future and persevere through challenges. It also provides them an opportunity to build self-confidence and gain a sense of accomplishment if they reach their goals.

Davis says there are several ways to help children create goals for themselves, beginning with having a goal-setting activity to help them brainstorm. It's also important for parents to help their children achieve their goals by providing a positive and encouraging environment.