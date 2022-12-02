How to keep the spark going during Valentine's Day

Dr. Erickson discussed how children learn about respectful relationships through their parents and how parents can maintain a loving relationship with their partner.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of Valentine's Day, trying to keep the spark going in your marriage or with your partner may be a challenge, but keeping that spark hot is good for your relationship and for your kids.

Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of the Mom Enough podcast and a developmental psychologist, joined KARE11 Saturday to discuss how children learn about love and respectful relationships through their parents, and how parents can maintain a strong, loving relationship with their partner... especially with Valentine's Day approaching.

While may couples put their children ahead of their relationship, it can lead to the kids' activities overshadowing the relationship, and push that relationship out of the picture, according to Dr. Erickson. She insists a close relationship between parents can be one of the best things adults can do for their children.

"From early childhood to adulthood, our children learn from watching how we live our lives. They learn how to be in a respectful, romantic, joyful relationship by watching us make that happen in our own lives," Erickson explained to KARE11.

During KARE11 Saturday, Erickson shared four tips for keeping the spark in a relationship alive and thriving.

Parents should stand together and agree on the things that matter most, as a respectful co-parenting relationship can be valuable for children to see.

Couples should commit to date night once a week and do something that will nurture the relationship, and the kids will be fine with the occasionally babysitter.

Parents should build small connections to each other in their daily lives together, whether it's connecting over a drink or a favorite show after the kids have gone to bed.

Let love for each other shine through. From goodnight kisses to snuggles on the couch, outwardly showing affection can teach kids about long-term love and let them see what a loving, respectful relationship can look like.

