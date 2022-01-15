Psychologist explains how to help children and teens develop self-regulation

Dr. Marti Erickson explains how self-regulating is being able to recognize feelings, how to express them appropriately and learning self-calming skills.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the COVID-19 pandemic entering its third year, many Americans are feeling the emotional and mental toll the pandemic has inflicted, including children and teens.

In order to help with the burden, Dr. Marti Erickson, developmental psychologist and co-host of Mom Enough podcast, joined KARE11 Saturday to discuss how teaching kids self-regulation can help manage their feelings and stress.

During KARE11 Saturday, Dr. Erickson explained how the foundation of self-regulation begins in the infant and toddler stages, as parents act more of a co-regulator with their feelings and impulses. She also discussed how parents can continue to be a "regulatory partner" with their kids as they develop and grow up.

Self-regulating is being able to recognize feelings, how to express them appropriately and learning self-calming skills.

Dr. Erickson explained four practical ways to help children learn self-regulation:

Provide consistent, sensitive care and comfort in infancy

Think out loud, naming feelings and ideas for managing them

Practice mindfulness and teach children the same

As a family, plan ways to create a healthy “sensory diet”

In her latest podcast from Jan. 10, with teacher Mike Huber of St. David's Center for Child and Family Development, she dives into self-regulation in preschoolers and preparing for a smooth transition into kindergarten.

