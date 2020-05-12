Minnesota-based athletes are collaborating to create favorite things mini trees and gift boxes for charity.

It's the season of giving! Some Minnesota-based athletes are giving back to local charities this holiday season.

David and Kelly Backes and Carly and Jason Zucker are partnering with other Minnesota based athletes to create mini-Christmas trees and fill boxes with some of their favorite items.

Each box and tree will be auctioned off to fans to benefit Give 16 and the Masonic Children’s Hospital and Athletes for Animals. The trees and boxes include gift cards, favorite products, autographed items and authentic jerseys.

Athletes for Animals supports a variety of animal welfare initiatives including dozens of shelters. Current needs for families to provide food to their pets is at an all time high and funds will help these families with supplies.

Give 16 is the program created by the Zuckers to engage fans with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. In normal times, donations support the Zucker Family Suite and activities for the patients. However, this campaign will be dedicated towards urgent needs for patients and their families.

Joining the Backes and Zuckers are Jared and Danielle Spurgeon, Erik and Kristen Haula, Kyle & Jordan Rudolph, Nic and Paige Dowd, Marcus and Natascia Foligno, Nick and Jackie Bjugstad and many more. Rounding off the group will be a tree from the number one radio show in Minnesota, the Power Trip. Full list is on the Auction Web site.