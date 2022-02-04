Minnesota company finds big business in micro-weddings

With this year's wedding season expected to be the busiest in nearly 40 years , wedding planners in Minnesota are getting ready, including one that specializes in ceremony sites meant for micro-weddings.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Louise Nyquist explained why so many more people are choosing to hold micro-weddings, with about 50 people or less in attendance, how their company, Backyard Wedding Sites, is making the process easier for couples looking to tie the knot and how they're expecting exponential growth with more weddings on the horizon.