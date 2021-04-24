Ridgedale Center’s resident stylist Jodi Mayers offers some tips on spring's hottest denim.

Say good-bye to skinny jeans and hello to high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans mom jeans.

Ridgedale Center's resident stylist, Jodi Mayers tod KARE11 that loose, even baggy jeans for women and men are booming after almost of year of being at home due to the pandemic.

Mayers said while skinny jeans are still popular, looser fits are definitely trending.

Mayers showed viewers that “Mom jeans” can be fashionable – especially if they are paired with the right tops and shoes.

Here's what models featured on Saturday morning's show wore:

Outfit #1: Shelly in H&M at Ridgedale …. the Girlfriend Jean

This is a good place to start if you’re easing into a looser fitting jean. This particular pair has some distressing without the huge holes we’re seeing on younger styles. Make sure you tuck in the shirt to keep the top fitted for better overall proportion. The boyfriend blazer in the trendy pastel pink is a great layer item to wear with these jeans. Anytime you can add a heel and shorten the length of the pant to expose more ankle, that helps with proportions.

Outfit #2: Robin in Nordstrom at Ridgedale … the MOTHER Weekender Fray Bootcut Jean

This is an option that keeps your jean skinny through the thigh but starts to taper outward from the knee down. This is also a great option for someone looking for a jean more age appropriate … a tailored, dark denim.

Outfit #3: Christine in Urban Outfitter at Ridgedale …. the BDG Utility Jogger

This is a fun way to incorporate the wider leg, cargo style while still keeping it controlled in shape with the jogger bottom. This also incorporates some fun color in orange! Let the pants be the star of the outfit by pairing with neutrals like this cropped top. The boxy nature of the top works because it is cropped and allows you to see the models natural waistline. This is the modern take on the hour glass shape … boxy top flows into a cinched waist and then flows into a more voluminous pant through the leg.

Mayers said If you’re unsure where to start, pick your favorite store and ask an associate to help you by bringing a few “non-skinny” styles to try.