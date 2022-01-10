Get to know Minnesota's state fish in a new book about walleye

"Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark" offers insights into the popular fish, as well as three of the midwest's most popular walleye lakes.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota's official state fish is in the spotlight in a new book authored by a longtime biologist and fisherman.

"Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark" is written by Paul J. Radomski, a fisheries biologist and lake ecology scientist with the Minnesota DNR. The book explores the background and history of the popular fish, including its name and "evolutionary adaptation to dark water environments."

The book also explores three of the midwest's most popular walleye lakes: Mille Lacs and Red Lake in Minnesota, and Winnebago in Wisconsin.

"Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark" is now available. Learn more at the University of Minnesota Press website.

