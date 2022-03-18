Rosemount Writers Festival returns this Saturday

On Saturday morning prior to the start of the festival, KARE 11 spoke with several authors and officials from the event, including the festival's keynote speaker.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair is returning this Saturday to the Steeple Center after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. at the Steeple Center in Rosemount with keynote speaker Faith Sullivan, a Minnesota author. Following the speech at about 10 a.m., the day-long book fair with 50 local authors will begin.

Throughout the day, hour-long writing workshops will be held on the second floor of the center, topics will include tips on self-editing, clues to writing mysteries and the risk and reward of writing historical fiction, among others.

“The workshops are for all levels of writers, whether already published, or just taking their first steps on their writing journey,” Festival Chair Sue Stein said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival and keynote speech are $15 and entrance to the book fair is free.

