Spring Flower Show returns to Como Park

The Sunken Garden at the park is also home to seasonally updated floral shows, which makes for an excellent place for a curious expedition or a romantic walk.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Spring is finally here in the Twin Cities metro and the Majorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park is celebrating the changing of the seasons with its 2022 Spring Flower Show.

The show's primary colors are red, blue and yellow, with white and silver accents. Red and yellow bulbs will take centerstage while blue hydrangeas add contrast, according to Dressler.

The show opened on March 26 and will continue through May 1. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Reservations for the show are required and can be made online.

