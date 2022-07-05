Summer Flower Show comes to Como Park

Doctor Lisa Philander, who is the new Majorie McNeely Conservatory Horticulture Curator, discussed the Summer Flower Show at Como Park.

ST PAUL, Minn — The longest of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's flower shows has returned, with tropical annuals and flowers ranging from the Hibiscus 'Imperial Dragon,' to striped tiki torch petunias, on display throughout the summer.

The Summer Flower Show started on May 7 and will continue through Oct. 2.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Doctor Lisa Philander, who is the new Majorie McNeely Conservatory Horticulture Curator, discussed the Summer Flower Show at Como Park and Sparky the Sea Lion's return and big debut at Como Harbor.

