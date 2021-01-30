A local business is celebrating the holiday with sweet treats: Amy's Cupcake Shoppe.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe is a from-scratch bakery in the heart of Hopkins. They offer curbside or in-shoppe pickup, and are also able to ship their treats nationwide.

The shoppe prides themselves in using the best ingredients and making each treat by hand. They specialize in gourmet cupcakes, French macarons, custom cakes and so much more.

This Valentine's Day, the shoppe is creating lots of special treats, like hot cocoa bombs, chocolate covered strawberries and mini cheesecakes.