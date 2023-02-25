'The Prom' is playing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The Tony-nominated show has only recently been licensed to regional theaters, and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production is a regional premiere.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — You may have seen the 2020 musical comedy film, "The Prom," starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman but the movie actually came from Broadway and now it's made its way to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater Stage.

Helen Anker and Shad Hanley, both actors in the show, joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about their roles as fading Broadway stars who go to a small town to try to help a worthy cause.

Details:

When: Runs now through June 10.

Shows are 8 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 1 p.m. Wed. & Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun.

Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

Note: Appropriate for those age 11 and above. There is mature content and strong adult language in the production.

Tickets: $73-$98. Call 952-934-1525 or visit chanhassendt.com for showtimes.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: