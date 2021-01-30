x
Veggie Buds Club encourages young kids to try new healthy foods

Veggie Buds Club is a subscription box that helps teach children ages 3-6 to learn to love a new veggie each month
Veggie Buds Club is a subscription box that teaches children ages 3-6 to learn to love a new veggie each month! It was founded by a Minnesotan, Monica Irwin.

The club makes vegetables fun for kids through kid-friendly recipes, hands-on activities, and helpful tips for parents.

Veggie Buds Club employs professional chefs, pediatric dietitians, and feeding therapists that develop materials each month that encourage children to try a new veggie. February’s theme is “Superhero Spinach!”.

Encourage your children to help you prepare snacks and meals so they are more likely to eat them. Snacks can be fun and hands-on. Playing with food encourages eating food. 

More information can be found at veggiebudsclub.com.

