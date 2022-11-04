Minnesota DNR shares outlook for deer hunting opener

The first day of firearms deer hunting season is Saturday, Nov. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota DNR says things are looking good this deer hunting season.

"Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well," said Barb Keller, a big game program leader with the DNR. "Particularly in southern and central Minnesota, and parts of northwestern Minnesota... we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest. More than one deer in many of these areas."

Keller shared that in more than 50% of their 130 deer permit areas (DPAs), hunters may harvest more than one deer.

Kelsie LaSharr, a research biologist with the DNR, urges hunters to plan ahead.

"We would like hunters to have a plan before they go out for their hunting season, starting with knowing what DPA they are in, what sort of special regulations might be in that area, including chronic wasting disease surveillance," LaSharr said. "So getting their license, all the way through the registration. They should have a plan every step of the way."

Adam Stennett, a conservation officer with the DNR, says falls are the number one cause of injuries among hunters, so it's important to wear a safety harness when you're in a tree stand.

He also urges people to read up on Chronic Wasting Disease regulations.

"Every hunter has a responsibility to slow the spread of CWD," Stennett said. "The first place to start would be to read the regulations book and figure out what the specific regulations are for the area that you’re hunting. Secondly, know how to take care of a deer carcass after you harvested. So know where the disposal sites are, and don’t transport a deer outside of a CWD zone."

Lastly, remember to not bait deer or trespass. Stennett says those are the top two violations DNR conservation officers issue.

Find more information about licenses, regulations and CWD ahead of the firearms season opener on Nov. 5, here.

