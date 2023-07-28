Diving into the Metaverse: Local tech company working to make virtual reality more accessible.

REM 5 Studios in St. Louis Park and their 'Simulacra' program pull users into a digital interactive world.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — At REM5 studios in St. Louis Park, the future is closer than you think.

We first told you about their augmented reality tech, as the company teamed up with tourism officials to use it to market the area.

With an augmented reality headset, the tech proved to be even more immersive.

"Do we think this is the future of human-computer interaction? Yes, we certainly do," said Amir Berenjian, co-founder of REM5.

He says tech like Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is a decade plus away from being easily accessible for everyone, however. What he's trying to figure out now:

"How can we still leverage these emerging technologies, leverage these spatial or 3D environments with tools that people already have at home."

Enter the Metaverse - a virtual world that exists in cyberspace where people can interact with each other and digital objects in a shared environment.

REM5 created its own 3D world called Simulacra - complete with AI integration.

You may have heard of tech like this before from your kids.

"200 million kids logged onto a platform called Roblox last month, Fortnite had over 250 million," Berenjian said.

He said it is about taking popular tech and making it easy for everyone to use and interact. He showed us an example of a virtual museum visit.

"You can access it right from the comfort of your own home, and if you wanted to, you could also visit it with friends and colleagues and peers," Berenjian said.

For Amir and other tech entrepreneurs, technology that was once only a dream is now virtually reality.

"A lot of people hear the word metaverse, or virtual environment, or augmented reality, all of these fancy buzzwords and they think 'Oh, I don't have those fancy goggles, I can't do this,'" Berenjian said. "This is set up right on the average computer. If you can do a Zoom call or Microsoft teams, you can access Simulacra."

REM 5 has partnered up with organizations like Target, the Minnesota Twins and General Mills on virtual reality and augmented reality projects.

If your business wants to jump in with them, or If you want to see more of their digital work, check out their website.

