Asian American and women-led comedy group says humor is needed right now as they take over The Ordway again

The Funny Asian Women Kollective, also known as FAWK, performed to an almost sold-out crowd at the Saint Paul performing arts center in 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Comedians like Ali Wong and Ronny Chieng are some of the most sought-after and recognizable right now, and they happen to be Asian.

But a local comedy group says you don’t have to wait for them to come to town because the talent is already here. They're hoping to prove that on Saturday.

Naomi Ko and May Lee-Yang are two of three who head the Funny Asian Women Kollective, also known as FAWK.

Lee-Yang said they use comedy as a way of combating the dehumanization and invisibility of Asian women.

"Sounds really dry but basically it's a space for us to just be ourselves, uncensored raw," Lee-Yang said.

The trio of award-winning artists first performed at The Ordway in Saint Paul to a nearly sold out show in 2019.

"The response from the community the audience was really just electrifying to see so many people who are a part of the Asian American community here. But also members who aren’t Asian Americans come and learn about us, but also enjoy what we had to say and what we do," Ko said.

Lee-Yang talks about that year being important for others to see Asian American artists doing comedy in a huge performance space such as The Ordway. "Midwesterner’s are often invisible right in the Asian American landscape," Lee-Yang said.

Ko adds that after how difficult the pandemic and all that happened in it to the Asian American community, they had to bring the show back this year. The FAWK Super Show Again! will be Saturday at The Ordway.

The show will have eight Asian American, female-identifying artists with a combination of standup, comedic storytelling, sketches, and video work, Ko said. She also said there will be a karaoke session at the end of the show.

"You don’t have to swear and talk about sex just to be edgy," Lee-Yang said. "If that’s not you, don’t do that and so while that’s totally us there are some people who are like you will never hear a swear word out of their mouth but they are funny as heck!"

FAWK has their eyes set on even bigger goals than just this show. They're hoping to get funding to build a state-of-the-art multimedia art center on Saint Paul’s East Side. The group said they're in the stage of working with the capital investment committee.

And then?

"Hopefully we’re going to be rolling in cash, that’s the dream," Ko said laughing.

In all seriousness, the group said they hope people come, laugh, learn a little, and find community.

"You don’t have to be Asian to come out and enjoy the show," Ko said. "We actually want people who are not a part of the community, who don’t look like us to come because I think you guys will find us just as funny as you find other comics," Ko said.

"I mean, I’m not Jewish, but I went to see Fiddler on the Roof," Lee-Yang laughed.