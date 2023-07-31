In a nationwide bus shortage, an Annandale company recruits Sunrise anchors to learn to drive a bus

According to the Minnesota School Bus Operator's Association, 93% of members statewide say they're currently short drivers for the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNANDALE, Minn. — The need right now for school bus drivers in Minnesota is HUGE.

According to the Minnesota School Bus Operator's Association, 93% of members statewide say they're currently short drivers. In that same survey, it's estimated that districts and operators are 10 to 20% short of their driver needs.

Because desperate times call for desperate measures, a local bus company out of Annandale, Minn. asked if KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Jason Hackett would be willing to learn how to drive a bus to show our viewers that anyone can drive a bus.

M&M Bus Service serves more than 10,000 students in the Annandale & Maple Lake school districts. Right now, they are in need of 20 more drivers for this upcoming school year. The position is part-time and pays between $19 to $22 bucks an hour.

M&M Bus Service in Annandale is hosting a job fair that actually gives you a chance to drive the bus on the spot to see if it's something you might like.

The job fair is Monday, July 31 from 3-6 p.m. at 10606 Hemlock St, Annandale, MN.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: