St. Paul celebrates St. Paddy's Day pandemic style with an Irish MASK-arade

This year the annual parade is moving online, and streaming starts at noon on Wednesday.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota St. Patrick's Day parade, like so many other things during the pandemic, is still marching on in 2021, but with a different look and style than you've seen in previous years.

This year the Saint Patrick's Association is throwing a "reverse parade," where ticket holders drive by the brightly decorated stationary units, including the Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band, Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers, and even the Irish Fair tent with their mascot "Baarry."

A special feature this year is the Finnegans Reverse Food Truck, collecting donations of food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies for March Out Hunger.

Unfortunately, if you didn't get your ticket by February 24th, you're out of luck for visiting the Irish MASK-arade in person. But fear not, if you're not one of the 150 ticketholders, you can still tune in to the livestream on either Facebook or Instagram. The stream starts at noon on Wednesday, March 17.

The same as any other year, the Saint Patrick's Association will be selling buttons as a fundraiser for the parade, and several local charities including Catholic Charities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Irish Network Minnesota, Gillette Children’s Foundation, Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Peace, Serving Our Troops, and Sisters of St Joseph Ministries Foundation.