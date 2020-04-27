Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, April 27

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

In his coronavirus press conference Thursday President Trump looked to Dr. Deborah Birx, his Coronavirus Response Coordinator, and made a comment regarding disinfectants as a possible coronavirus treatment. "And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning," Trump said. Within 24 hours, the Minnesota Poison Control hotline got a call from someone asking where he could buy a cleaning product that would be "safe" to use "internally." Dr. Jon Cole, the medical director for the Minnesota Poison Control System affirms that there is no safe way to use household cleaning products or bleaches internally. Cole said calls concerning bleach and other disinfectants are already way up this year because of coronavirus and all the stay-at-home orders. But there still was a nationwide spike of another 10% in the days following the President's comments, compared to earlier in the week.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) has decided, based on the high volume of complaints they've received about large groups at parks, to close or modify many city-owned facilities. Those modifications and closures are expected to be completed by May 1. According to a post on the city's website MPRB plans to close playgrounds, skating parks and athletic fields. Basketball rims will be removed or blocked, and tennis court nets will come down. As weather warms, signs reminding everyone to social distance will be added to disc golf courses, and picnic areas will limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. The parks department reports they received hundreds of calls and emails about groups of people playing together in the Twin Cities.