Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, March 11

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a third case of coronavirus in the state. Officials say the patient, a resident of Anoka County in their 30s, is believed to have been exposed through contact with international travelers. They are hospitalized in critical condition and presented no apparent underlying health conditions, MDH says. The case is considered presumptive, as MDH is awaiting confirmation from the CDC. The MDH says the patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought health care on March 3 but was evaluated and released, saying that their release was "appropriate" at the time. The patient then sought medical attention again on March 9. The state laboratory found the test positive on Tuesday. MDH is working with Anoka County Public Health to identify anyone who might have come in contact with the person. Those people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and will be monitored for symptoms.

According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Kevin Burns, the public school system will remain closed on Wednesday as teachers continue to strike. Burns says the school system cannot provide educational services to students while striking continues, and a deal has not been reached. The St. Paul Federation of Educators is on strike Tuesday, the first work stoppage in more than 70 years, after all-night negotiations between union and district negotiators did not result in a new contract. The walkout — the district's first strike since 1946 — will scrap classes for roughly 36,000 students and force parents to make alternate plans for their children. A news release sent out by the Saint Paul Public Schools says all Pre-K through 12th grade classes were canceled Tuesday. Later Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Schools stated classes would also be cancelled Wednesday.