Sustainable gift giving for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — From discarded wrapping paper to unwanted gifts, the holidays come with a lot of waste. So, how can you celebrate and stay "green" this season?

Before going gift shopping every year, Ami Voeltz with Do It Green! Minnesota says she always asks herself what impact her gifts could have seven generations down the road.

"Is this gift going to end up in a landfill by next year? And if so, is that the best choice in a long lasting gift?"

Voeltz says packaging and wrapping paper can end up creating millions of pounds of waste every year.

But there are ways to become more sustainable while we celebrate. Consider giving home-cooked meals to your loved ones. You can also re-gift something you own and wrap it in an old box. But if you'd rather shop around, Voeltz says you should shop locally.

"Supporting a local artist we know will keep the money within our local economy. Then supporting a local artist that is focusing on environmental waste reduction will also create gifts that are giving for generations in the future," Voeltz says.

And while you're going green, it's likely you'll end up saving some green along the way.

"I think if you start thinking of sustainability, it kind of goes hand in hand with thinking about simplifying. And so when those two come together, you actually end up spending less."

Voeltz says taking the time to look for sustainable gifts makes the experience more meaningful when you share it with your loved ones, because its impact will last for years to come.