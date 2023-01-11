When should your sick child see a doctor?

It can be a tough call. Can they get better at home or do they need to be seen? Here are four tips to help you decide.

MINNEAPOLIS — Any caregiver knows it can be hard to tell just how sick your child is and if they need more medical attention than can be given at home.

Here are four things you should consider when caring for a sick child:

1. Fever

This one is tricky, because what is considered to be "too high" of a temperature varies depending on age and other medical factors specific to a person.

Keep in mind, a fever is a normal way a person's body responds to illness as they fight it off.

Dr. Razaan Byrne, a pediatrician at Children's Minnesota, gives these tips about monitoring a child's fever. She said you should call a doctor if:

Fever-reducing medicine (like Tylenol) is being given and is not bringing the fever down

Your child has a temperature over 104°

Your child is younger than eight weeks old and has a fever, no matter the number

2. Difficulty breathing

If your child's breathing is too strained, they should be seen. How can you tell? Dr. Byrne said to watch whether their nostrils are flaring or whether you can see the muscles in their neck pull as they take a breath. Both are signs that they are working too hard to breathe.

Watch if your child is having trouble breathing, especially with all the respiratory illnesses that have been going around.

3. Dehydration



Finally, if you think your child is dehydrated, take them in to be seen by a doctor.

"The smaller you are, the easier it is for you to get dehydrated," said Dr. Byrne.

You can tell whether a child is dehydrated by tracking how often they urinate.

They should be using the restroom about every eight hours or three times a day.

4. When in doubt, just call



Your child's clinic can connect you with their nurse triage line. Describe your concerns and they can help you decide whether your child should be seen by a doctor.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist: