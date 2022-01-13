Tina Hacker crowned 2022 'Klondike Kate'

Hacker will join The Royal Order of Klondike Kates for this year's Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival is getting closer to kicking into full swing, and on Wednesday night another member of the Royal Family was crowned.

Tina Hacker won the title of "Klondike Kate," beating out five other candidates for the coveted place in The Royal Order of Klondike Kates.

Kate has been a part of the Carnival since 1961, and is charged with hosting two weekends of cabaret performances. Former Klondike Kates who are members of the Royal Order of Klondike Kates sing and perform along with the new Kate.

"I started singing when I was very young at my parent’s dinner parties while my mom played piano," Hacker told the judges about her past experiences with performing. "I was in my junior high and senior high school choirs and performed many solos."

Hacker has also been a member of the Edina Chorale since 2012.

The next Winter Carnival event is scheduled for Thursday night. The 2022 Queen of Snows candidate dinner will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton St. Paul East at 6 p.m.

Find more information about the Saint Paul Winter Carnival history and upcoming events here.

The 2022 buttons were revealed today and are available for purchase at your local @cubfoods Store, through royalty candidates and "tax collectors" who are out in Saint Paul, to name a few options. Thanks to everyone who was a part of the excitement today! pic.twitter.com/xeeq6bTFnu — STP Winter Carnival (@StPaulWinter) December 5, 2021

