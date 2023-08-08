Lebron James surprises MN high school students as son recovers at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Minnesota high school auditorium filled with students burst into applause after NBA icon Lebron James showed up as an unexpected guest.
The jubilation-filled event happened at Lourdes High School in Rochester, according to a post on James' Instagram page Friday.
"HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week’s long hospitality, prayers, love and support. I am very thankful for it all." said James in the post.
The NBA's all-time scoring leader has been working out at the high school's facilities and gave a special shoutout to the faculty who he said showed him generosity.
Both Lebron and his son, Bronny, first traveled to Rochester for the Mayo Clinic in August after the latter went into cardiac arrest in July, according to Rochester NBC affiliate KTTC.
