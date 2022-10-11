Lockdown lifted at Plymouth Middle School after 'unfounded' threat

The school said in a Facebook post that the incident "has been investigated by law enforcement and school administration."

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Tuesday as administrators investigated a "potential threat inside the building."

In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said students and staff were unharmed and local law enforcement agencies were working with the school on their investigation.

Around 12:20 p.m., a second post confirmed that the lockdown had been lifted and school the school day would continue as normal.

"All students and staff are safe. Today’s incident has been investigated by law enforcement and school administration, and the threat was determined to be unfounded," the post said.

According to the school, which is part of Robbinsdale Area Schools, more information will be shared with families and posted on their website later today.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more local news: