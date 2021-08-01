Longtime Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to retire

In a letter, Backstrom said he'll step down in February due to health reasons.

HASTINGS, Minnesota — Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has announced plans to retire next month.

In a letter to county commissioners, Backstrom cited health issues as the reason for his retirement on Feb. 27, nearly two years ahead of the scheduled end of his current term on Jan. 1, 2023.

"While I look forward to my retirement, I am also saddened to be leaving my work for this great community after so many years of service," Backstrom wrote in his letter to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.

Backstrom started work in the Dakota County Attorney's Office in 1977 as a law clerk, before being named an Assistant County Attorney the following year. He was appointed as County Attorney in 1987.

Backstrom oversaw numerous high-profile cases in Dakota County over three decades. Recently, his office said it would lead the investigation into the Minneapolis police shooting of Dolal Idd in late December.

Backstrom thanked his family and colleagues in his retirement letter, crediting them for his successes.

"I also wish to express my great appreciation to the outstanding staff that I have been honored to work with here in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office during the past 43 1/2 years," Backstrom wrote. "The success I have achieved, first as an Assistant County Attorney and then as County Attorney, has been due in large part to the hard work and dedication of these talented and highly skilled individuals."

In his letter, Backstrom said he will have served 33 years, the longest tenure of any Dakota County Attorney.

"I am very proud of the work I have done as Dakota County Attorney," Backstrom wrote in his letter. "I could not have chosen a more meaningful and fulfilling career. I wish all of you continued success in your leadership of this great County in the years ahead."