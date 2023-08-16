Roller skate to Barbieland at the Mall of America's incoming cafe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Have you seen "Barbie" in theaters twice, maybe even three times? Brace yourself Barbie fans - the Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to the Mall of America this fall.
This '70s beach-themed paradise includes a menu by Chef Becky Brown, a Barbie box for photo ops, merch, and a roller skating rink. Because how else would you travel to Barbieland?
The opening date is yet to be revealed, but the pop-up is now taking reservations on Bucket Listers - and you do need one to get in. A reservation will get you 90 minutes at your table with full access to the experience, minus roller skating which is an additional $1 that will be donated to a local charity. Tables can accommodate up to six people.
Each ticket includes an entree and a side, according to Bucket Listers. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket.
The Malibu Barbie Cafe has full-time locations in New York and Chicago.
The pop-up party follows the soaring success of the Barbie movie, which joined the $1 billion club in early August.
