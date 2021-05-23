Man dead after shooting, car crash in Minneapolis

Police said they believe the other occupants of the car were trying to take the man to the hospital. One other person was injured in the crash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man was found dead after a shooting and car crash in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 2:37 a.m., Minneapolis police and fire department crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of 6th Street and 4th Avenue, where one vehicle had rolled over. According to an MPD press release, officers found three people inside one of the vehicles with an adult man trapped in the backseat.

Fire crews were able to get the man out of the vehicle and into an ambulance. At this point, they found gunshot wounds on the man's body and determined that he was dead.

Another passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening, officers said.

Officers said according to preliminary investigations, the man was shot in the 2300 block of 4th Street North. They believe the other people in the car were trying to take him to the hospital when the crash happened.