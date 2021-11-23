Man struck and killed by semi-truck in Fridley

The victim was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say no injuries were sustained by the driver of the semi-truck.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after he was struck while crossing the road near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 72nd Avenue Northeast in Fridley around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they believe the semi was heading north on Central, before striking the victim while attempting a left turn toward westbound 72nd.

The victim was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no injuries were sustained by the driver of the semi-truck.