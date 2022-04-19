Longtime radio DJ Mary Lucia to leave 89.3 The Current

One of the most popular radio personalities in Twin Cities music is going off the The Current's airwaves on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — For more than 17 years, Mary Lucia has been the weekday afternoon voice of 89.3 The Current.

On Wednesday, Lucia posted on her Instagram that she was leaving because she is "concerned with equity and fair treatment of all my sisters at the station."

She said the "heartbreaking decision" was a "long and nuanced story."

Lucia says she is not retiring and "I'd like to think you'll hear from me sooner than later."

Lucia was one of first hires of the Minnesota Public Radio's alternative/local music radio station when it launched in 2005. She interviewed a myriad of musical icons over her tenure such as Johnny Rotten, Trent Reznor, and Chrissie Hynde - just to name a few.

Lucia also invented her daily "No Apologies" segment where she picked a song to play at 4 p.m. with absolutely no regrets. (On Tuesday, it was Quincy Jones' Sanford and Son television show theme song.)

"Lucia has also brought cultural and artistic criticism to the station via her "Listen to Looch" segments, vocally supported the local music community, and graced the stage for all manner of live events for The Current," according to the station's website.

In 2015, Lucia took a leave of absence from the radio station after a stalker turned her "world upside down for nearly two years," she wrote in a letter announcing her return to the airwaves.

Lucia has been in the Twin Cities music scene for much of her life. Her brother is Paul Westerberg, leader of the revered and loved Minneapolis band The Replacements.

"She has long been more than a DJ to music fans," program director Jim McGuinn said on the station's website. "She's been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation. She's been recognized as City Pages' Reader's Choice Best DJ nearly every year of The Current's existence, and been at the mic for hundreds of memorable sessions, conversations, and interviews. She created and hosted the live event and talk show FakeBook, crafted hundreds of "Listen to Looch" videos, and after approximately 3,867 weekday 4 p.m. "No Apologies" picks, fans and friends have a few days left to celebrate and honor Mary's work at The Current."