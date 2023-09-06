Madeline Kingsbury memorial service set for June 25

The service to remember the beloved mother of two will be held in the Winona State University McCowan Gym at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

WINONA, Minn. — Family, friends and the community that loved her will come together Sunday for a memorial to remember and honor the life of Madeline Kingsbury.

The memorial service is set for 1 p.m., June 25 inside Winona State University's McCowan Gym. It is open to the public. Doors to the gym will open at noon, and the service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Information on that stream will be available here.

Madeline's family is requesting that no one videotape or take pictures while the service is going on.

Kingsbury, the mother of two children ages 2 and 5, was reported as missing on March 31. Family members and friends said it was extremely unusual behavior for Madeline, a researcher at the Mayo Clinic and a devoted mother.

She was last seen in the company of ex-partner Adam Fravel while dropping the children off at daycare the morning she disappeared. After weeks of exhaustive searching and investigation, Madeline's body was discovered in a remote wooded area just north of Mabel, which is Fravel's hometown. He was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The children are being cared for by Madeline's parents in her hometown of Farmington. They are seeking permanent custody of the kids, as is Fravel... even though he remains jailed in Maddi's death.

