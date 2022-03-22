So far, so good: Meteorologist says Minnesota's spring thaw only presents 'minor risk'

Brown added that river levels are also looking good right now, but there is one area he is concerned about: the Red River Valley.



"That's really where we're seeing a high risk for some flooding, especially along the state line with North Dakota and Minnesota — just because of the late precipitation we saw,” Brown said.



He says the Red River Valley has seen a lot of rain and snow in recent weeks and the ground is already saturated, so the extra moisture won't be able to sink in.



He's watching that area closely, but he’s also watching the situation here in the Twin Cities. He says it would only take a few rain showers for things to change fairly quickly.



"You know, you can get into these patterns where you're below average and then you just get dumped on. That can change things. I think it's just monitoring things for now and seeing how things play out in the coming days,” Brown says.



"At least we know for now the snow is pretty much gone."



If your home or business is prone to flooding, now would be a great time to do a quick walk around to see how things are melting.