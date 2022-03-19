Minnesotans get out to enjoy spring-like weather

This weekend, you can ditch the winter gear because spring starts Sunday.

Hopefully, one last snowstorm doesn't creep up on us as spring starts. Many Minnesotans are tired of winter, and spring fever is setting in.

There were people out and about Saturday walking their dogs, going for a nice run, bike ride or even flocking to the golf course.

"Oh, I'm really excited. I can't wait to go out, hit the course, get a few birdies," said golfer Camron Karvonen.

Golfers packed CreeksBend Golf Course in New Prague Saturday. It's typically one of the first courses to open for the season.

General Manager Bryan Connelly said as soon as they opened up the tee sheet Wednesday, they sold out for the rest of the week in 40 minutes.

"The golfers are just excited to be out there and play, hang out with some of their buddies and do something outside," said Connelly.

For golfer Jason Lietz, he says it feels good to be somewhere other than St. Cloud, where there's still a hefty amount of snow on the ground.

"There's no golf courses open around there. It's nice to get down here, and [it's a] great day. Great to be outside again," he said.

While many are happy about the warmer temps, it's a bitter-sweet moment for winter sports enthusiasts like Etta and Eric Leugers.

"I love the Minnesota winter. I'm not a Minnesotan by birth. I grew up in Ohio, so I love winter here," said Eric.

That's why they enjoyed some skiing on the last day of winter.

"I think as a ski racer, we have it from December to March basically, but this is probably my last ski of the year," said Etta.

