Metro Transit workers vote to authorize strike

In response to the vote, the Metropolitan Council said it's "not anticipating any immediate service impacts at this time."

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike Monday night.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005, which represents about 2,400 Metro Transit employees, posted on Facebook following the vote that 94% of members said "yes" to strike authorization, while just 6% voted "no."

The vote was authorized to take place at the union's last meeting in July 2023, shortly before the union's most recent contract expired on Aug. 1.

However, riders who rely on Metro Transit shouldn't expect to see any service impacts just yet, and there's no guarantee a strike will materialize. The union would still have to give Metro Transit a 10-day strike notice.

In response to the vote, the Metropolitan Council released a statement saying, "We are not anticipating any immediate service impacts at this time. Our employees are integral to serving those who rely on transit and we look forward to reaching an agreement."

ATU Local 1005's strike vote came down just two days before meatpacking workers at Hormel's plant in Austin, Minnesota are set to vote on whether or not they'll accept a contract offer from the company. The union representing workers said Hormel recently gave the UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee its "final offer," but refused to "give us good wages and secure pensions after record company profits."

Voting takes place on Sept. 13 and 14. The union said in a statement that it's encouraging members vote "no."

