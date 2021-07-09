More than 44 people out of their homes after Minneapolis fire

Two people needed to be rescued by firefighters Thursday night when a 3-story apartment building burned.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Thursday night fire forced more than 44 people out of their homes, and two needed to be rescued from third floor balconies by Minneapolis firefighters.

Crews were called to a 3-story apartment building at 1414 Plymouth Avenue North, a few blocks from North High school, just after 10 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they saw flames rolling out of the third story.

Firefighters had to use aerial ladders to save two people from two different balconies on the third floor as the fire continued to spread into the roof void space at the peak of the building.

Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told KARE 11 at the scene that the apartment complex did not have sprinklers or any other fire suppression system.

"So I am familiar with these buildings here. And no they are not sprinkler buildings. They are not the size that would require to be sprinklered, so they are not," said Tyner. "It does have a fire alarm system that gives people warning, but it does not have an automatic sprinkler system."

The building was heavily damaged by both the fire and the water crews used to put it out. A total of 22 apartments were deemed "uninhabitable," and Minneapolis fire crews say all the utilities have been shut off in the complex.

The Red Cross is helping the more than 44 people who lived there, including children.

Luckily, no injuries were reported to either residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

