Minneapolis City Council to vote on community safety commissioner Thursday

If the city council approves, Dr. Cedric Alexander's four-year term will start on Jan. 3, 2023.

The Minneapolis City Council could approve the city's first community safety commissioner Thursday morning.

The role was created to transform policing and public safety after George Floyd's murder.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Dr. Cedric Alexander for the role in July. If city councilors approve Dr. Alexander, his four-year term will start on Jan. 3.

Alexander would be reporting directly to Mayor Frey. In this newly created position, the two will work on redefining policing and integrating five departments: 911, fire, the office of emergency management, police, and the office of violence prevention.

They'll also work to hire a police chief, recruit more officers, and address 911 centers that are short-staffed.

Doctor Cedric Alexander has spent more than four decades working in law enforcement including holding positions in Florida, New York, and Georgia. He's also served on former-President Obama's Policing task force and is a psychologist, author, and analyst, weighing on police kills across the country.

"We cannot fight crime in the 21st century, we cannot build relationships in the 21st century, we cannot advance policing in the 21st century if we're using 20th-century techniques. And we're still using 20th-century techniques in some places," said Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says his goal is to make Minneapolis one of the safest cities in America.

While many in the community support his nomination, others are having a hard time getting on board. The public got the chance to weigh in on Alexander's nomination earlier this week.

"I'm not saying this man is not right for the job. I'm saying we should not throw so much money at this man who has not been in our city," said a Minneapolis resident at a recent public meeting.

Thursday's Minneapolis City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

