2 firefighters injured in Minneapolis

Crews were able to rescue one person from a home in the 3600 block of 25th Avenue South Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to information from the Minneapolis Fire Department, two firefighters were injured during a house fire that left a home uninhabitable in the Standish neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 3600 block of 25th Avenue South in Minneapolis for reports of a two-and-a-half story house on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire pouring from the rear of the building, the department said. Crews laid their lines and got to work putting the fire out.

As they searched the building, fire crews found one person inside and were able to get them to safety. Minneapolis Fire said that person wasn't hurt.

The residents of the house declined help from the American Red Cross.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but while they were battling the blaze two firefighters were injured, officials said. One was taken to a local hospital to be treated for heat exertion and exhaustion, and another firefighter was hospitalized in stable condition with a burn to their leg.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.