Minneapolis man charged in Brooklyn Center crash resulting in 6-year-old's death

Hakeem Muhammad is charged with one felony count each of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death, criminal vehicular homicide, and criminal vehicular operation.

A Minneapolis man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl and injuries for four others last week in Brooklyn Center.

Twenty-eight-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad is charged in Hennepin County with one felony count each of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death; criminal vehicular homicide; and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Muhammed had also been charged with second-degree murder only four days prior to the crash for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

The most recent charges were handed down after authorities say Muhammed was involved in a two-vehicle crash on July 15. Prosecutors allege Muhammad crashed his vehicle into another during a police pursuit, causing the death of a 6-year-old child. According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, four others were injured, including a 15-year-old girl who remained in the hospital as of Tuesday. The complaint says the teen suffered a traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding and bruising to her liver.

Court documents say officers were tipped off to Muhammad's whereabouts around 4:20 p.m. Friday relating to an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting days earlier. The complaint says after the officers located Muhammad in a vehicle in Brooklyn Center, they demanded he exit, but instead Muhammad led officers in a pursuit.

Prosecutors say officers followed Muhammad as he blew through intersections and stop signs, and at times, going more than twice the legal speed limit. Police allege Muhammad was going approximately 94 mph as he approached the four-way intersection of 53rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenues North in Brooklyn Center. The complaint goes on to say squad camera footage shows a Ford Edge stop at the intersection before the crash, and proceed through the intersection with the right of way.

Without stopping for the posted sign, prosecutors say Muhammad crashed his vehicle into the Ford Edge, causing it to flip. Officers at the scene rendered aid to the five occupants of the vehicle, an adult driver and four children, but the 6-year-old girl died from her injuries at the hospital.

Muhammad was removed from his vehicle following the crash and taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody where he remains.

Muhammad's first court appearance in scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

