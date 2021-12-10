Minneapolis City Council approves framework for Kmart, Nicollet Avenue project

The uptown Kmart store was built in that location in 1977 and has been on the receiving end of the community's ire for decades.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is helping the city make good on its promise to raze the infamous uptown Kmart, making way for a new stretch of Nicollet Avenue.

The council on Friday approved the proposed framework for the Former Kmart and New Nicollet Project, which will develop the roughly 10 acres of land on which the Kmart building stands. The plans include connecting Nicollet Avenue south of Lake Street with the other side of Nicollet north of the Midtown Greenway. The city says the project will transform the rest of the area into a "high-density, mixed-use walkable district."

“I am thrilled that we have accomplished the site control needed to allow the City of Minneapolis to realize the longstanding priority of reopening Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street to reconnect our Minneapolis neighborhoods with high-quality transit service,” said City Council President Lisa Bender in a statement.

The city says the first of three phases to rebuild Nicollet Avenue will begin early next year.