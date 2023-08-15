Minneapolis Mayor Frey delivers 2024 $1.8 billion budget proposal to city council

Mayor Jacob Frey outlined his top priorities for 2024, which include public safety, housing and infrastructure.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed his $1.8 billion 2024 budget to City Council members on Tuesday.

This proposal is part of Frey's biennial budget he presented to the council exactly one year ago today.

"As I said before, this marks the second half of our first two-year budget cycle," Frey said in his budget address. "Last year, I highlighted the importance of this shift allowing us to effectively plan ahead. This year I will discuss a bit more about the process of arriving at this final proposal."

Mayor Frey outlined his top priorities for 2024, which include public safety, housing, and infrastructure.

Under Frey's proposed budget, about $16 million in 2024 and nearly $11 million for 2025 will be needed for the "daily work of compliance" by the Minneapolis Police Department and other places like Minneapolis Civil Right Department and the City Attorney's Office.

"Driving this critical work for the city will be a team with at least 34 dedicated staff including 28 civilian positions in MPD," Frey said in his budget address, "This investment will go toward every part of the process to fundamentally change the way policing is done in Minneapolis."

Frey's plan proposes increasing funding for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA), from $1 million to $5 million annually.

"This is five times more than the previous funding level and I don't say this lightly this is historic," Frey said.

