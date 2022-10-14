Here's what the snow looks like around the Twin Cities

Forget fall – Minnesotans woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Lovers of winter weather, rejoice.

From the North Shore down to the Twin Cities, Minnesotans across the state are waking up to a coating of the white stuff Friday morning.

In Duluth, the National Weather Service recorded 1.8 inches of snow by 6 a.m. In the metro, the local NWS office says they had a tenth of an inch by the same time.

And Minnesotans wasted no time documenting our first snowfall of the season.

Fat flakes turned the KARE 11 backyard in Golden Valley into a real-life snow globe. If you're KARE 11 reporter Eva Andersen, it's already snow angel season. And investigative journalist A.J. Lagoe "just can't" deal.

From South St. Paul to Plymouth and beyond, check out more of the snowy scenes from across the Twin Cities below.

First snowfall of the season in South Saint Paul, MN. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/acwpk6VzVG — Mark J. Westpfahl (@MarkJWestpfahl) October 14, 2022

Well, that’s what 1.1” of snow looks like on October 14th in Northeast Minneapolis. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/DXjLIHh7GM — Doron Clark (@doronclark) October 14, 2022

But don't expect the winter wonderland to stick around. Snow and flurries will transition over to isolated showers later this afternoon, so pack your warmest rain gear, since high temps will only reach the 40s Friday.

Skies will clear for your Friday night plans, and lows will drop back into the 30s.

If you're hitting the road this morning, keep these winter weather driving tips from MnDOT in mind:

Don’t drive distracted

Stay alert for snowplows and other utility vehicles

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt

Turn off the cruise control

Be patient

